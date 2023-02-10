Deputies arrest man accused of jumping onto moving school bus in York County

The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they said he jumped in front of moving school bus Friday morning.

Officials said Nicolas Hubbard was under the influence of drugs when he climbed onto the roof of the bus around 6:25 a.m. near Cureton Ferry Road. They said he got inside through the emergency hatch.

Deputies said the bus driver called 911 to report the incident, and that no students were on the bus at the time Hubbard jumped on.

According to authorities, Hubbard took a fire extinguisher and sprayed it inside of the bus.

Hubbard was taken into custody near Poverty Hill Lane and South Anderson Road, and was charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said further charges are pending.

