Deputies arrest man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident

Mar. 12—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies arrested 61-year-old Randolph Funsch on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday after the Santa Fe man was suspected of pulling a gun on another man during a road rage incident.

The accuser told officers he was headed south on Cerrillos Road around 2 p.m. when he made a U-turn near Whole Foods Market.

He said a man driving a white Dodge Charger, later identified as Funsch, sped up and cut him off, and then followed him into the grocery store parking lot and pulled up behind him.

Funsch got out and stood with his feet planted far apart with both hands on his firearm, which was pointed at the man, and said, "Freeze, don't take another step," according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The man told police he put his hands in the air and didn't move because he feared he'd be shot, the complaint said.

When deputies caught up with Funsch at his apartment later, the complaint said, he said he only wanted to talk to the man.

"Mr. Funsch said he was unable to see the male's hands so he unholstered his concealed weapon and pointed it at the male," the complaint said. "Mr Funsch then paused while talking and stated, 'I'm just having a bad day, and I took it out on him I'm sorry.' "

Funsch — who was released on an unsecured appearance bond Thursday — declined to comment.