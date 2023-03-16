Deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting four women at bus stops in Pine Hills

A man accused of sexually assaulting four women at bus stops in Pine Hills since the new year was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Nelson Odige, 30, is facing 15 charges in connection with the attacks near Hiawassee Road including multiple counts of sexual battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, kidnapping and attempted robbery.

In a press conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the first incident occurred on New Year’s Day.

A month later, on Feb. 2, Odige attacked two women within the span of an hour — a case that detectives connected with the assault on Jan. 1, Mina said.

In the following weeks, detectives tied a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspect to Odige, leading him to become the person of interest.

On Feb. 25, another woman was sexually assaulted.

Mina said that after the fourth incident, Odige was under constant surveillance “in order for detectives to build their case.”

On Tuesday, arrest warrants were signed by a judge, and Odige was brought into custody the following night. He has since “confessed to four sexual assaults,” said the sheriff, adding: “We’re extremely happy this predator is off the streets.”

Mina asked that any other victims who may have been assaulted by Odige to report it to the Sheriff’s Office.

“If you were a victim and have not reported it yet, we want you to come forward,” Mina said. “We want to make sure this predator stays behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Odige is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond; his first appearance was Thursday.

ccann@orlandosentinel.com