Deputies arrest man accused of shooting man following fight in south Sacramento neighborhood

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a man in south Sacramento after the two men had allegedly fought one another.

Deputies were called about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 7300 block of Del Prado Court and found an unresponsive man on the street. He had a gunshot wound to his upper torso, deputies and began to render medical aid, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man died at the scene, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office. He has not been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, pending next-of-kin notification.

A 45-year-old man, identified as Reinaldo Rivera, and the victim had fought in the south Sacramento residential neighborhood, deputies said, which escalated when the suspect produced a gun.

Rivera was on parole after serving time for committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child, according to deputies.

Rivera faces a murder charge and is being held without bail at downtown’s Sacramento County Main Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.