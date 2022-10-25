Deputies arrest a man in connection to the fatal shooting of two Miami-Dade roommates

Deputies have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two roommates earlier this month in Miami-Dade County, according to authorities.

Kerron Rashad McCarthy was taken into custody Friday in St. Lucie County, Miami-Dade police said Monday in a statement. The 23-year-old is facing two counts of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant prepared by Miami-Dade detectives, police said. Mccarthy remains in St. Lucie County Jail, detectives say, awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.

A friend found bodies inside home

On Oct. 5, police said the mother of one of the victims had not heard from her son for a couple of days and was concerned for his well-being.

She then contacted one of her son’s friends who went to their efficiency unit located at 2538 NW 92nd St. in northwest Miami-Dade, detectives say, noticing that the front door was unlocked. Inside, according to investigators, he found the bodies of 35 year olds Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters.

Police didn’t say which of the victims was the woman’s son, how detectives found out about McCarthy nor the motive behind the killings.