Deputies arrest man after deadly shooting in Rowan County

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Salisbury on Friday night.

Deputies were called to Wildwood Road in Salisbury for a reported gunshot victim inside a home.

Detectives arrived to find 61-year-old Ronnie Dale Hoots dead in his home.

The suspect was identified as 60-year-old Erick Brown.

Detectives said the killing stemmed from issues between Hoots and Brown from earlier that day.

Detectives determined through the investigation that Brown went to Wildwood Road where Hoots lived to confront him, which caused another disagreement.

Brown shot Hoots twice.

Investigators arrested Brown without incident at his home in Quarry.

After searching Brown’s home, detectives found a 9 mm Hi-Point pistol that they believe he used in the shooting

Brown was charged with murder and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

