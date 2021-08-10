Deputies arrest man for drugs after Malakoff raid

Aug. 10—A suspected drug dealer and manufacturer was arrested Thursday in a Malakoff raid by Henderson County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators and Deputies.

Nickole Lamond Turner, 42, was arrested during a drug raid around 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of East Mitchum.

A large amount of crack cocaine, paraphernalia used to manufacture the drug, and marijuana, along with items to inhale drugs, was discovered.

"Finding and arresting suspects who sell and make drugs is what we do and what gets this poison off our streets," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

The search warrant for the raid was signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee. Narcotics Investigators Jonathan Hutchison, Kenneth Slaton, Gabriel Shue, and Wayne Nutt led the operation.

Hillhouse said they were assisted by Investigators Dustin Smith, Cayce Hampton, Brian Hall, Daniel Wright, William Thornton, and Tell Walker. K-9 Deputy David Robertson and Deputy Cody Baker also were involved in the arrest.

"This was a solid, team effort by the men and women who protect this County day and night," Hillhouse said. "They make this Office one of the best in the State."

Turner was taken to the Henderson County Jail and is now facing a felony charge for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $15,000.