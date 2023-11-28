Deputies arrest man after finding illegal assault rifle

Nov. 27—The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported that a 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of weapons violations after deputies found him with an illegal assault rifle.

Reese Reynolds was taken into custody following a report of shots fired involving a pickup truck in the 800 block of Bussell Road, in western Kern, according to a KCSO news release.

Deputies contacted Reynolds, who the release said was driving the pickup, and found an assault rifle equipped with a suppressor. Deputies ended up seizing a total of 10 firearms, the release noted.