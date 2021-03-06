Deputies arrest man with meth after chase

Mar. 6—A wanted man with methamphetamine was arrested after midnight Tuesday after he failed to escape one of Henderson County Sheriff's deputies.

Billy Wayne Cantrell, 45, was finally caught just after midnight in Kaufman County with assistance from Kaufman County Sheriff Office deputies.

The pursuit began in Gun Barrel City when Deputy Jonathan Barrios attempted to pull the suspect over for a traffic violation.

Instead of stopping his vehicle in the 800 block of W. Main St., he accelerated and began a slow-speed chase toward Seven Points.

During the pursuit, Deputy Barrios noticed the suspect moving about in his vehicle and making several hand signals.

He eventually came to a stop in Kaufman County after turning on a dead end road, but had to be removed from his vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, a bag with meth was found in the back seat and broken glass pipes commonly used to smoke the drug were found in the driver's seat.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Cantrell was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and attempting to destroy evidence.

He was also wanted for a parole violation.