Deputies arrest man in possession of fentanyl in Burke County

A Burke County man is facing time behind bars on drug charges after an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

ALSO READ: CMPD targets young people in campaign to raise awareness around fentanyl

On December 8, members of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations/Narcotics Division were doing a routine patrol around the Drexel community after multiple residents complained about illegal activity in the area.

Around 3:45 p.m., law enforcement saw Reginald Allen Miller, 54, from Valdese driving near the intersection of Drexel Road and Highway 70. Once Miller saw the investigators, he allegedly turned onto Highway 70, heading east and driving erratically.

After about a half mile, Miller turned right onto Gurley Street. As he got out of his car and walked towards a home on the street, investigators tried to speak with him.

The sheriff’s office says investigators became suspicious of narcotics and began searching Miller and his car. During the search, officials learned Miller did not live at the home, and the residents there did not have any relationship with him.

Deputies found more than four grams of a powdery substance in Miller’s possession that was wrapped in individual packaging and appeared to be for resale. The substance was field tested and was positive for fentanyl.

Miller was charged with fentanyl trafficking and is currently being held under a $50,000 bond. He had his first court appearance on Monday.

(WATCH BELOW: Revised autopsy reveals fentanyl played part in UNC student’s death)











