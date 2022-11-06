Deputies arrest man they say pretended to rob vape shop for YouTube video

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested the man they say pretended to rob a vape shop for an online video.

Brandon McMahon, 18, has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video showed McMahon walking into Smoke Stars on Sixes Road in Canton on Thursday night, pointing a gun at the clerk.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

McMahon demanded vape products, but before the clerk could collect any of the Medusa products, McMahon bent over in laughter.

“Oh, my God, bro. It’s an airsoft gun,” the McMahon said on the video.

Detectives said they located a .357 magnum revolver believed to be used during the robbery while conducting a search warrant at McMahon’s home on Friday afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

McMahon proceeded to take off his mask and sunglasses before walking out of the store without taking anything.

“I’m sorry. It’s for a YouTube channel,” he said after walking off-screen.

McMahon is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with a $4,875.00 bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: