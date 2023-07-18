Deputies arrest man after pursuit through Pinellas beach towns ends in crash

A 56-year-old man is in custody after deputies said he shot at vehicles and fled through the streets of Pinellas County beach towns Monday afternoon.

Ronald Giovino of Clearwater is facing multiple charges related to fleeing police and firing a gun in public, according to a news release from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began when the Treasure Island Police Department responded to 9641 Gulf Boulevard for a domestic call, police said. When officers arrived, Giovino fired multiple gunshots at cars, then dropped the gun as he fled from officers in his Mercedes coupe, deputies said.

Two Pinellas deputies heard the radio traffic from Treasure Island police and saw Giovino near Gulf Boulevard and Captive Circle in St. Pete Beach. The deputies tried to stop Giovino but he drove south on Gulf Boulevard and the deputies began a pursuit.

While driving north on 66th Street, Giovino veered into a grass median, struck a traffic sign near Burlington Avenue, causing the sign to hit a passing car. Giovino then made a sharp left turn to avoid hitting a Toyota Camry, deputies said.

When Giovino turned to avoid the Camry, Deputy Louis Neal III, 25, who was following Giovino, struck the Camry with his patrol car.

The pursuit continued on Pasadena Avenue and then west onto the Treasure Island Causeway. A deputy conducted a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the Mercedes, which then crashed into another car and a fence at 7923 Causeway Blvd. S. The Mercedes came to a stop and deputies took Giovino into custody.

Giovino was treated at a hospital, released, and taken to the Pinellas County jail.

He is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving with property damage, felony DUI, violating probation for a DUI charge and resisting an officer without violence. More charges are pending, deputies said.

Neal was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.