Deputies arrest man suspected in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting at Spanaway home

Pierce County deputies arrested a man Tuesday who they suspect shot and killed a man Friday at a Spanaway home.

The 28-year-old man was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder and kidnapping, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

Deputies responded about 11:10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to the 21600 block of 41st Avenue East after someone called to report hearing gunshots at a neighbor’s home. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead in the driveway. The victim has not been identified.

On Friday, deputies said they suspected the homeowner’s son shot and killed the man. The homeowner told deputies he heard his son arguing with someone he didn’t know in the garage, followed by gunshots. When deputies arrived, the homeowner’s son was gone.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the homeowner’s son was the man arrested Tuesday. It’s unclear what the man and the victim were arguing about.

The man’s kidnapping charge stems from his getaway, Moss said. A woman had dropped the victim off at the home and was parked out front during the shooting. Afterward, the shooter got in her car and, at gunpoint, forced her to drive him away.