Deputies arrest man suspected of hitting 12-year-old girls with truck in Midland

A man was arrested Wednesday morning who Pierce County deputies suspect was the driver who hit two 12-year-old girls with a stolen truck in Midland, killing one and badly injuring the other.

A SWAT team from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest at about 5:43 a.m., the department announced on Twitter. The man was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and other charges.

The man is accused in the death of Immaculee Goldade, who was walking with a friend on the side of the road the morning of Jan. 15 on 104th Street East near 24th Avenue East, about a block from Midland Elementary School. The two girls were struck by a person driving a white, flatbed pickup truck.

Deputies found the stolen truck abandoned the day of the hit-and-run.

A bulletin was later issued for a man seen getting out of the same truck to buy food at a gas station three hours before the incident