Deputies arrest murder suspect after shooting

Jun. 18—Updated at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18

A Seven Points man was charged with murder following a shooting Thursday night, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Joshua Jones, 37, of Seven Points was arrested by Deputies after the shooting death of Jason Blake, 44.

The Sheriff's Office received calls around 8:15 p.m. June 17 regarding a disturbance at a home in the 27000 block of West Oak Ridge Road.

When Deputy Luke Rachel arrived on scene, he saw Jones outside the home and the victim, Blake, by the roadway. Deputy Rachel detained the suspect and began life saving measures on the victim, but was unsuccessful.

According to the initial investigation, a shotgun was fired by the suspect inside and outside the house before the victim was shot in the back and died on the scene.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed, which confirmed what Investigators had learned during the investigation.

Hillhouse said a young child was at the home during the shooting and was taken to the Henderson County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and then released to family members. Child Protective Services were also notified.

Both Jones and Blake lived at the residence where the shooting took place.

Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the home.

The Sheriff said Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers, Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Seven Points Police, Child Protective Services, and the Henderson County Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Belinda Brownlow conducted the inquest, and the victim was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Jones is in custody at the Henderson County Jail, where his bond is set at $2 million.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.