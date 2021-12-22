Deputies arrest Oklahoma fugitive

Dec. 22—Navarro County Sheriff's Office Deputies apprehended a person with multiple outstanding felony warrants Tuesday morning at a home on SW 1130 in Corsicana.

According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, the NCSO received a request for assistance from the Tulsa, Oklahoma Police Department in locating and arresting Aydrien Markale Hernandez, 19, who was wanted on charges of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

"I am proud to report that due to the combined efforts of our agencies this subject was taken into custody without incident," Tanner stated.