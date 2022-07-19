Deputies arrest one, search for another suspect and victim after reported shooting in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Deputies called to a reported shooting on Panama City Beach Tuesday have arrested one man and they're looking for two others.

But they have not yet found anyone who has been shot.

Bay County Sheriff's deputies were summoned at 4:52 a.m. to a mobile home in the 8400 block of Houston Street where the incident is alleged to have occurred.

About 11 a.m. yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the mobile home to which they were called. Deputies remained at the scene mid-morning.

They were joined in the search by Panama City Police for the missing man who had reportedly been shot, according to Ruth Corley of the Sheriff's Office.

Following a preliminary investigation, deputies believe three men were involved.

Corley said one has been arrested and two men remain at large — one who has been identified but remains missing and a second man still unidentified. Their names have not been released.

She also said investigators have not found anyone alleged to have been shot.

The mobile home is about halfway down the dead-end Houston Street, which is lined with mobile homes amid overgrown yards. Many of the homes are strewn with trash or discarded belongings, but nearly every property bears signs that read "No Trespassing," "Private Property" and "Beware of Dog."

A man who lives at the end of the street said he's been living there about 10 years and that the neighborhood has "been kind of rough lately."

"I don't go anywhere without my gun," said Jeff Pirkle, whose mobile home boasts multiple video surveillance cameras and warnings.

Transients, some on bicycles as they scope out places to burglarize, frequent the three dead-end streets in the neighborhood, he said, adding, "There's been a lot of drug trafficking."

The problems have been greater over the last three of four years, since Hurricane Michael, he said.

"To them, I'm just the old guy at the end of the street with the cameras and the shotgun. They don't bother me," he said.

"But that shooting right there is just too close to home."

Deputies are asking that anyone with information about the incident call investigators at 850-747-4700

