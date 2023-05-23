Deputies arrest one suspect in Rockdale County shooting, another still at large

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one suspect connected to a May 13 shooting where a man was shot three times in the head inside his home.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the second suspect, whom they have identified.

Police responded to a “trouble call” at the home on Fountain Crest Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

When deputies entered the home they found a 45-year-old man who was not alert but was conscious and barely breathing.

Deputies said the victim appeared to have been shot three times in the head and was taken to the hospital.

Channel 2 Action News has asked the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office the names of the suspects and which of the two men are still at large.

If you have any information about the remaining suspect’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have not commented on whether or not the victim survived.

