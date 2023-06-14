Deputies arrest second suspect after veteran shot, killed in Pine Hills shopping center

Orlando police said they have made another arrest in the murder of a local veteran and beloved mother.

Police said Keyonce Pitts was arrested Tuesday after Samuel Stevens was arrested Friday.

Both Pitts and Stevens are teenagers and are charged with killing a woman police believe was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Read: Florida woman shot 11 times runs to neighbor’s house for help, deputies say

Orlando police said Angela Washington was shot and killed on Feb. 7 outside of a shopping plaza.

Police said she was not the intended target of the shooting.

Watch: Orlando police officer accused of reckless driving, fleeing traffic stop in patrol cruiser

Family said Washington was a U.S. military veteran who served in the Air Force for 20 years. She was 61 years old.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.