Deputies arrest Spokane Valley man in connection with October shooting

Jul. 8—Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man on Wednesday night in connection with an October 2021 shooting at a gas station near Sprague Avenue and Adams Road.

Spokane Valley deputies arrested Christopher Huntsinger, 26, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, Major Crimes Detective Dean Meyer developed probable cause to charge Huntsinger in relation to the October 7, 2021 shooting.

Deputies found Huntsinger at a residence on the 5500 block of Eastwood Avenue in Spokane Valley at about 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police established a perimeter while SWAT team and negotiators responded to the scene, the release said. Several other people were detained without incident.

According to court documents, Huntsinger shot Niles Nicola, after Nicola attempted to retrieve some personal items from the property he was staying at, 414 Pines Rd. in Spokane Valley.

Nicola, along with another man, drove by the property but heard what sounded like a shot or a firecracker, so they drove away, the documents said. The owner of the property then followed their car to a nearby Walgreens on Pines Road and confronted them.

Two other men, including Huntsinger, joined the property owner in the confrontation, according to the documents. Nicola and the other man drove away again, but were chased by the three men who were in two SUVs.

A final confrontation ensued at the Mobil gas station at 14704 Sprague Ave. when Nicola's vehicle was surrounded by the SUVs and the three men. As Nicola attempted to drive away, Huntsinger allegedly fired five rounds from a handgun, striking him once in the back and injuring his lungs and ribs, court documents said.

Nicola was dropped off at MultiCare Valley Hospital about 10 minutes later.

Huntsinger was previously convicted for first-degree robbery in 2018 and was prohibited from possessing firearms.