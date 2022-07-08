Deputies arrest Spokane Valley man in connection with October shooting

Jul. 8—Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with an October shooting at a gas station near Sprague Avenue and Adams Road.

Deputies arrested Christopher Huntsinger, 26, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, Major Crimes Detective Dean Meyer developed probable cause to charge Huntsinger in relation to the Oct. 7 shooting.

Deputies found Huntsinger at a residence on the 5500 block of Eastwood Avenue in Spokane Valley at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Police established a perimeter while a SWAT team and negotiators responded to the scene, the release said. Several other people were detained without incident.

According to court documents, Huntsinger shot Niles Nicola after Nicola attempted to retrieve personal items from a property at N. 414 Pines Road.

Nicola, with another man, drove by the property but heard what sounded like a shot or a firecracker, so they drove away, documents said. The property owner followed their car to a nearby Walgreens and confronted them.

A man and Huntsinger joined the property owner in the confrontation, according to documents. Nicola and the other man drove away, but were chased by the three men in two SUVs.

A final confrontation ensued at the Mobil gas station at 14704 Sprague Ave., where Nicola's car was surrounded by the SUVs. As Nicola attempted to drive away, Huntsinger allegedly fired five rounds from a handgun, striking him in the back and injuring his lungs and ribs, documents said.

Nicola was dropped off at MultiCare Valley Hospital about 10 minutes later.

Huntsinger was previously convicted for first-degree robbery in 2018 and was prohibited from possessing firearms.