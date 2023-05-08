Deputies arrest suspect in Mariposa stabbing that left man in critical condition

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing an apartment neighbor in the chest in Mariposa on Sunday, according to authorities.

At around midnight, deputies responding to a call found a man suffering from a deep puncture wound to his chest, according to a Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities said the victim was alert and told deputies he was stabbed by a person in a nearby apartment. The victim was flown to a Valley hospital for treatment and was last known to be in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said Monday. When deputies attempted to make contact with residents inside the nearby apartment, a woman, identified as Cynthia Garza, 30, of Mariposa, opened the door and resisted deputies’ orders while blocking entry to the apartment, according to the release.

Deputies arrested Garza and a short time later the suspect, identified as Dakota Reel, 26, of Mariposa, exited the apartment and was arrested.

Authorities said deputies also located multiple children inside the apartment where the incident occurred.

Reel was booked into Mariposa County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond. Garza was released after being booked on charges of resisting arrest, according to authorities.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.