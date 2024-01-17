Deputies arrest suspected scammer of senior in Apple Valley

Vigilant bank employees prevented a 77-year-old Apple Valley man from being scammed for a second time. Meanwhile, deputies arrested a suspect.

On Friday, an elderly man received a phone call from a person who informed him that his bank account had been hacked. The suspected scammer directed the man to withdraw money from his bank account for safekeeping, police stated.

The suspect then directed the elderly man to put the money in a box and wrap it with brown paper to be picked up by a courier, sheriff’s officials said.

Later that afternoon, a suspect arrived and picked up the box with the money inside, authorities said.

Asking for more money

On Saturday, the same elderly man received similar calls.

Again, he went to his financial institution to withdraw more money. Bank employees realized the elderly man was being scammed and contacted one of his family members.

Deputies responded to the call for service on Tehachapi Road in Apple Valley.

During their investigation, the suspect called the victim again and gave information for the arrival of the courier who was to pick up additional money.

Suspect arrested

Deputies waited in the area of the man's home for the courier to arrive. When the courier arrived, deputies spoke with Kayvaughn Omaryeades Larry.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obtaining money by false pretense and being an accessory to a crime, sheriff’s officials said.

Larry was booked into to the High Desert Detention Center. His bail was set at $15,000, sheriff’s booking records show.

Law enforcement officials did not reveal the amount of money taken from the victim, or if other suspects have been identified.

Scam warning

Sheriff’s officials reminded residents that phone scams are rampant, and everyone must be vigilant.

Here are a few tips to avoid scammers:

Always verify the information a caller gives you by hanging up, and then calling the business, agency, or institution the caller claims to be representing.

Financial institutions will not ask anyone to withdraw money and package it for a courier to pick up.

If you have been a victim of a scam, please report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. The Federal Trade Commission uses this information to track scams, alert the public to new scams, and prosecute perpetrators.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies arrest suspected scammer of senior in Apple Valley