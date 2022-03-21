ZEELAND — Two people were arrested Sunday as deputies investigate catalytic converter thefts in Ottawa County.

A 35-year-old Pullman man and a 42-year-old Hamilton man were arrested during a traffic stop, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release. A 34-year-old Pullman woman was released from the scene.

The arrests stemmed from on-going undercover operations, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say an investigation found they stole a catalytic converter by cutting it from a vehicle at a business in the 500 block of West Gordan Avenue near I-196 Business Loop in Zeeland, and also siphoned gas from a vehicle at that business.

The sheriff’s office estimates the damage is around $3,000 to $5,000.

Investigators believe they are responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts over the past months in Ottawa County.

They face charges of larceny from a motor vehicle and larceny of gasoline. More charges are expected, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa County deputies arrest suspects in converter thefts