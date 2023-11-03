Deputies arrest teen in connection with Lexington County parking lot shooting

Deputies have arrested a Blythewood teen in connection with a shooting in a parking lot during the summer.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Trennis Lakeith Sumpter Jr., 19, and charged him with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“Detectives have been pursuing leads on this case since it happened June 16,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “They’ve identified Sumpter as one of the people who lured the victim to a restaurant in the 200 block of Harbison Boulevard under the premise the victim would be meeting a woman.”

The victim in the case was shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said in a release. The victim drove himself to a hospital after the shooting and eventually made a full recovery, the sheriff’s department said.

“We expect to make more arrests in this case,” Koon said. “Investigators are working to identify and locate other co-defendants who were on the scene and conspired with Sumpter to lure the victim to the parking lot.”

Those who have information about the case can submit a tip to Midlands Crime Stoppers at midlandscrimestoppers.com.