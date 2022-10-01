Deputies arrest teen they say stole multiple cars last month

WSBTV.com News Staff

Bibb County deputies announced they arrested a teen they say committed multiple car thefts last month.

The thefts happened in September, according to a post from deputies.

It’s unclear how many car thefts the teen is connected to.

The teen faces charges for aggravated assault and theft by taking.

