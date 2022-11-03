Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said.
Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
A pursuit began, deputies said, and they soon found the car crashed into a guard rail on Waverly Place. Its driver ran from the scene, authorities said.
Witnesses gave a description of the driver to deputies, who used a K-9 to track him. Deputies were able to arrest Anthony James Sadler, 19 years old, of Statesville.
They discovered the car involved had been reported stolen out of Rowan County. Deputies also found that Sadler had a warrant for his arrest out of Rowan County for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle in connection to another incident.
He’s charged with the following in Tuesday’s case:
Felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
Felony possession of stolen motor vehicle
Misdemeanor reckless driving
Misdemeanor speeding
Misdemeanor registration plate not displayed
Misdemeanor no operator’s license
Infraction drive left of center
Infraction failure to stop-steady red light
Infraction failure to stop sign
Infraction unsafe movement
He is in the Iredell County jail with a $45,000 bond.
