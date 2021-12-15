Deputies arrest teens suspected of damaging Puyallup schools, arson at new house

Deputies recently arrested two teenagers suspected of vandalizing numerous structures, including Puyallup School District buildings and a newly built house, causing more than $700,000 in damages, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

The teenagers, ages 15 and 17, were arrested Dec. 1 and are suspected of burning down an unoccupied house in South Hill valued at $624,636 and vandalizing five other houses, causing an additional $95,000 in damage. Deputies said the two also caused $4,675 in damages to three Puyallup schools and stole $1,300 worth of digital tablets.

Investigators from the property crimes unit identified the teenagers through fingerprints left at several crime scenes, deputies said in a Facebook post. Deputies said they were arrested for investigation of arson, vandalism and theft.

Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Adam Faber said the teenagers have yet to be formally charged. He said they likely would be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the string of vandalism started in late August and continued late into November. Photos of the damage showed the roof of the burned house had collapsed. Moss said the house, located near 6900 125th Street Court East, was a total loss.

Other photos showed the inside of homes the pair is suspected of vandalizing. There were numerous holes in walls, a shattered glass shower door and a broken wooded door torn off its hinges.

Deputies did not specify how the Puyallup School District buildings were damaged.