Deputies arrest three men suspected of robbing store near Grand Mound Wednesday

Thurston County deputies arrested three men on suspicion of robbing a grocery store near Grand Mound on Wednesday.

The three men, who are in their early 20s, allegedly took part in an armed robbery that occurred around 4 p.m. on the 21800 block of Old Highway 99 Southwest, Lt. Cameron Simper told The Olympian.

Deputies later located them at a trailer park on the 6400 block of 201st Ave. SW and arrested them. All three were booked into the county jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, according to the jail log.

Simper alleged one of the men entered the store with a firearm, took money from the register and left without physically hurting anyone.

Witnesses reportedly saw the man flee in a black Dodge Charger with two other people. A deputy in the area later spotted three men walking away from a vehicle that matched witnesses’ description on 201st Ave., Simper said.

Deputies set up a perimeter and a K9 team tracked the men to a residence at the trailer park. They surrounded the home and the three men eventually exited, he said.

No one was injured during the arrest, he added.

Deputies later executed a search warrant for the suspects’ vehicle and the residence. Simper said they found evidence of the robbery as well as a firearm and narcotics.

Additional charges may be forthcoming for the three suspects, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests in a Wednesday Facebook post. In the post, they credited Deputy Madison Dillion and K9 Isa for tracking the suspects.

This was Dillion and Isa’s first track after being certified as a K9 team earlier this year.