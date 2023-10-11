Deputies arrested three men suspected of shooting at a Hesperia home.

Around 12 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the report of suspects shooting at a reporting party’s home in the 7900 block of E Avenue. When deputies arrived, they got a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which had also been identified as the vehicle involved in another incident a few hours earlier.

Soon after, deputies located the suspect’s vehicle nearby and made a traffic stop.

The people inside the vehicle were identified as Oscar Galvez, 27, of Texas, and Steven Sepulveda, 27, and Mathew Aguilera, 27, both of Victorville, sheriff’s officials said. Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found numerous firearms and other evidence related to the incident.

Hesperia detectives responded and helped with the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Sepulveda, Galvez and Aguilera, police said.

The trio were booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, negligent discharge of a firearm, and conspiracy, sheriff’s officials said.

Sepulveda, Galvez and Aguilera posted bail and were released from custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia sheriff’ station at 760-947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies arrest trio suspected of shooting at a home in Hesperia