Deputies arrest two men for burglary

Jul. 29—BOONEVILLE — The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office charged two men with burglary in separate cases recently.

Officials received a call of an active burglary of a commercial building in Jumpertown on July 19. Two deputy sheriffs and a Mississippi Highway Patrolman responded and apprehended the suspect. Michael Wayne Wages, 54, of Memphis, Tennessee was charged with felony malicious mischief, the burglary of a commercial and several misdemeanor charges.

During his initial appearance in Prentiss County Justice Court, bond was set at $15,000.

On July 22, dispatchers received a call from the District 2 Supervisor shed in Jumpertown that a white male was trying to steal a county vehicle from the parking lot. After being confronted by the county workers, the suspect left on foot, heading back towards his nearby home.

Deputies Colby Adams and Kolby Knight located and apprehended Mr. Burks.

Michael Christopher Burks, 46, of Booneville, was located and apprehended. He was charged with attempted burglary — as a habitual offender, along with a misdemeanor charge.

His bond was set at $50,000 and the case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

