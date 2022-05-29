Deputies arrest two Victorville teenagers walking near school with guns, authorities say

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patch.

Deputies arrested two Victorville teenagers Friday who they say were carrying guns while walking near an elementary school which led to lockdowns in the area.

The teenagers were only identified by authorities as a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy who live in the city.

A witness called police Friday afternoon after seeing the boys near Village Elementary School “carrying firearms,” according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy responded to the area of Ashley Glen and Balmoral drives and spotted the teenagers who reportedly ran through a field.

Deputies caught one of the boys in the open field. A search later found he was carrying a firearm with an extended magazine, authorities said.

The other boy was found in a backyard of a home and a second firearm was found nearby. Both teenagers were booked into the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

“Although local schools were placed on lockdown, investigators determined this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the schools,” the sheriff’s department said.

Hook Junior High School is also located in the area of the arrests.

The teenagers face several charges including carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying an unregistered, loaded concealed weapon and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Earlier this week, schools in Oro Grande were placed under lockdown after a passerby reported a man "waving a dark object around." A search was conducted and no one was found matching the description.

The incident occurred just a day after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies arrest 2 Victorville teenagers walking near school with guns, authorities say