Deputies arrest Victorville man on child endangerment charges; police say drugs found in car

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Victorville after authorities say they discovered drugs in his possession and within reach of several children in his care.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at 7:16 p.m. on Thursday, a dispatcher received a call about an intoxicated man at a home in the 16500 block of Green Tree Boulevard.

The home is located near the intersection where Rodeo Drive and Third Avenue meet at Green Tree Boulevard.

The caller told authorities that the man had been intoxicated for a long while with several children in his car, sheriff’s officials said.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they located the matching vehicle with four children inside along with the driver, later identified as Mister Joseph Bingham Jr. of Victorville, the sheriff’s report stated.

Bingham's legal first name is "Mister," sheriff's officials confirmed.

One deputy reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a strong odor of alcohol coming from Bingham.

The other deputy ensured the children were safe while a search of Bingham’s vehicle yielded multiple illegal substances, which were within reach of the children, police said.

A search warrant was obtained and served for Bingham’s residence and an additional search of his vehicle.

Bingham was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for child endangerment, and the transporting and selling of drugs. He was released on Friday on an unspecified bail amount, according to sheriff’s officials.

The San Bernardino County Superior Court system on Monday showed no scheduled court appearance for Bingham.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

