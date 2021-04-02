Deputies arrest wanted woman with meth

Corsicana Daily Sun, Texas
·1 min read

Apr. 2—A woman wanted for forgery was found with more than 30 grams of methamphetamine and arrested by the Navarro County Sheriff's Office March 31 in Corsicana.

According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, Cpl. Travis Thurston was able to successfully identify Tiffany Marie Hays, 34, and arrested her on two felony forgery of financial instrument warrants.

During the investigation, approximately 32.2 grams of methamphetamine were found and she was charged with manufacturer/delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, less than 200 grams. Her bonds total $50,500.

"Great job Cpl. Thurston," Tanner stated. "I appreciate your dedication to taking these illicit drugs off our streets."

Recommended Stories

  • Driver rams car into Taco Bell and bystanders after drive-thru assault, MD cops say

    The driver is seen in a video striking several people outside the Taco Bell before crashing into the glass of the restaurant.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to new Georgia voting law

    MLB moves its All-Star game out of Atlanta eight days after Georgia passed a law that voting rights advocates say makes it harder for people to vote.

  • Measles resurgent in Congo eight months after epidemic declared over

    A new measles outbreak has flared up in the Democratic Republic of Congo just eight months after authorities declared an end to the worst known outbreak in the country's history, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said. More than 13,000 cases of measles have been recorded in the country since Jan 1., the medical charity said, despite vaccination campaigns that have targeted millions of children across the country's remote jungle areas in the last two years. Congo's response to the epidemic has been hobbled by a health service suffering from decades of underfunding, mismanagement and war, as well as an Ebola outbreak in the east of the country.

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The suspect hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand" and "lunged" at the officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol police said.

  • Shopping for flights? Change fees and other pre-pandemic penalties are back or returning soon on cheapest tickets

    With vacation travel rebounding, several airlines are reinstating ticket restrictions they lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why green initiatives count as infrastructure, from Biden's top climate officials

    Biden officials say the infrastructure of the future depends on defeating climate change. Republicans are focused on roads and bridges.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” The added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. —“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage of Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. On Thursday, however, COPA released a statement saying the bodycam footage can’t be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them sharing videos of minor victims.They said they’re “making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials,” noting they are in contact with the Toledo family and will allow them to review all the footage.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge for the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gaetz communications director resigns amid growing scandal

    Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) communications director Luke Ball resigned on Friday amid a growing scandal over alleged sexual misconduct, per two sources who spoke with Axios. The resignation was first reported by NBC News.Why it matters: Gaetz is under a federal investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. The congressman denies the allegation and says he is a victim of political extortion. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz told Axios' Jonathan Swan in an interview earlier this week. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."Yes, but: CNN also reported on Thursday that Gaetz faces a probe into whether any campaign cash was used to pay for girls or women to travel with him. Axios' Alayna Treene reported also earlier this week — before news of the investigation into Gaetz broke — that the 38-year-old representative is considering retirement from Congress in order to become a media personality. Axios has sent a request for comment to Ball, as well as Gaetz's office. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • Jeff Bezos was reportedly so happy with Amazon's logo he said anyone who disliked it 'won't like puppies'

    Amazon's signature smile logo was created in 1999 and has stuck on boxes mailed to customers ever since.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports" in the state

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show proof they have received COVID vaccines and preventing the state government from issuing so-called "vaccine passports."Why it matters: Immunization credentials for the coronavirus have become a controversial subject, especially with Republican governors, though proof of vaccination could speed international travel and economic reopening plans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: DeSantis' order says requiring immunization credentials "would create two classes of citizens based on vaccination.""Businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business," the order states."It is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and the free flow of commerce in the state."Businesses that do not comply with the order will be ineligible to receive state contracts or grants.The big picture: The Biden administration has been working with private companies to create immunization credentials, and many businesses, including some in Florida, have said they'll require proof of vaccination as part of reopening. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Vulnerable Dems fret after getting a shock: AOC’s campaign cash

    Ocasio-Cortez’s largesse — and an oversight at the campaign headquarters — has raised awkward questions among her colleagues.

  • Hunter Biden Acknowledges Compromising Laptop ‘Absolutely’ May Belong to Him

    Hunter Biden acknowledged recently that a laptop left at a Delaware computer-repair shop in 2019 filled with compromising information “absolutely” could be his. “I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air this weekend. “I have no idea.” “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he added. The acknowledgment comes months after the New York Post first reported on the emails, which suggest Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then–vice president Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015. The emails purportedly show that Hunter Biden made the introduction less than a year before his father pushed Ukranian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company. The documents, which Rudy Giuliani, then on the legal team of President Trump, gave to the paper, were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved. It was seized by the FBI months later. A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News in October that the emails are “authentic,” while officials at the FBI and the Justice Department agreed with then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s comments that the laptop is “not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.” According to the New York Post, other emails on the laptop featured Hunter Biden exploring potential business deals with China’s largest private energy company. He called one such deal “interesting for me and my family.” The laptop also reportedly held personal photos and recordings, including a video that purportedly shows Hunter Biden using drugs and engaging in sexual activity. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans concluded their investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in September, finding that the Obama administration had ignored “glaring warning signs” when the younger Biden joined the board of Burisma. The board position “created an immediate potential conflict of interest” because his father, who was vice president at the time, was involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, the report said. However, both President Biden and his son have denied any wrongdoing.

  • US and Iran agree to 'breakthrough' nuclear deal talks in Vienna

    The Biden administration on Friday hailed a potential breakthrough in deadlocked efforts to revive the Iranian nuclear deal after Tehran agreed to talks through European allies. Britain, Russia, China, France and Germany will be among those meeting with the US and Iran for negotiations in Vienna next week, marking the first major progress in attempts to return both countries to the 2015 accord. President Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the agreement on condition Iran first returns to respecting commitments it abandoned in retaliation for Donald Trump pulling out and reimposing swingeing sanctions. Tehran, however, has said Washington must end the sanctions before it will make any moves to get back in line. The US is trying to use Europe as an intermediary with Iran after the Islamic Republic refused to join direct talks with the Biden administration.

  • Reaching the Final Four means big bonuses for college basketball coaches

    The salaries and contract incentives of some of the top college basketball coaches show they are rewarded handsomely for making the Final Four.

  • Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine yet

    Wilson says she and her husband of more than 30 years "are in line" to get their dose.

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • The fallout on one ESPN announcer’s eyebrow-raising comments and a colleague’s criticism

    ESPN has spoken with prominent commentators Dan Orlovsky and Kirk Herbstreit, according to a source, in the wake of Orlovsky’s eyebrow-raising comments about criticism he has heard about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and Herbstreit’s decision to publicly admonish Orlovsky for those remarks.