Deputies arrest woman 6 years after Georgia man’s disappearance

Six years after a man disappeared in a county outside Augusta, deputies have made an arrest in connection with his murder.

Simon Powell vanished in June 1, 2016 in Burke County. The next day, investigators found his white Ford pickup truck destroyed by a fire.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says it has been following leads since that day. This week, one finally led to an arrest.

Deputies arrested Stacey Welch, 38, on Wednesday. Welch faces murder, armed robbery and kidnapping charges, according to jail records.

“Sheriff Williams sends his heartfelt condolences to the Powell family and hopes that today’s development will bring the family some level of closure,” the sherriff’s office said.

Investigators are currently searching a local pond for Powell’s body, according to WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Powell’s family has been searching for answers for years. NewsChannel 6 reported that the family offered $30,000 reward for information and posted billboards around the county.

WRDW in Augusta spoke with Sheriff Williams on Thursday after deputies arrested Welch. Williams told the TV station that she did not confess to his murder but she did provide details about his disapperance

“She has admitted some of her culpability in the crime, and that has led us to additional lead. Here it is six years later, and that finally came into place,” Williams said.

The sheriff’s office says Powell’s case is still active and it expects to make other arrests.

