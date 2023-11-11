Deputies arrests crowbar-wielding son after firefighters extinguish house fire in North Bend

The King County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Snoqualmie Police to arrest a crowbar-wielding son who got into a domestic dispute with his father in North Bend, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

Officers say they arrived to support KCSO in the 13800 block of 436th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated North Bend following a domestic violence call around 9:20 Friday morning.

While officers responded, they were told there was one man on the roof of the home, armed with a crowbar.

When officers got to the house, Eastside Fire was already there extinguishing a fire inside the home.

Officers then searched the area with K9s.

The King County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested the son around 4 p.m. the same day.

EF&R, Bellevue, Snoqualmie Fire are on scene of a fire at the 13800 Blk of 436th Ave SE. This is an adult family home, all occupants are out of the building. Area roads are closed. Fire is under control at this time. pic.twitter.com/sIRKlJeqUQ — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) November 10, 2023