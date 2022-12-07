Deputies ask for help finding suspect in Washington Twp. attempted abduction, 911 call released

Detectives are still working to learn more about an attempted abduction in Washington Township Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday around 6 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows slowed down and approached her, according to social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

An older white male with a gray beard allegedly attempted to entice the girl into his car, the social media post states.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, a man who said he is the father of the girl details the “scary situation.”

“Somebody came up in a car with the window rolled down and was holding cash out the window and tried to get her to come and get in the car,” he tells dispatchers.

Teresa Wiles is the manager of Michael’s House Child Advocacy Center.

She said the best protection is prevention and “stranger danger’ is not the place to start.

“Many believe that strangers are mean, ugly people so the nice man asking for help is not a stranger to them,” Wiles said.

Deputies are asking anyone in the area to check their security cameras to see if they caught a car matching the description.

Authorities have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.