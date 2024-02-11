Deputies ask for public help after man found shot, dead in Richmond Co. home
Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public help in a homicide investigation.
On January 28, sheriff’s office officials went to a home on Springhill Church Road in Hamlet after getting a call about someone possibly dead inside.
At the scene, responding deputies found a man with gunshot wounds, dead inside the home. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old, Damian Ray Brayboy.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at (910)-997-5454.
