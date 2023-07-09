Deputies ask for public’s help in Orlando shooting death investigation

No arrests have been made in connection to a murder in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Investigators said 34-year-old Jamel Brown was shot and killed at the Palmetto at Lakeside Apartments on South Rio Grande Avenue.

Deputies said the shooting happened early in the morning on July 6.

Investigators received 911 calls from the apartment complex around 2:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Brown dead.

Residents said this recent shooting has made them no longer want to live in the apartment complex.

“I’ve only been here seven months, but it’s been a lot in these seven months,” resident Asa Bracy said. “I just told them I’m not renewing my lease.”

She said this was not the first time gunfire had rang out at the apartment complex.

“I live in this community, and for the most part, it (may) be quiet, but a lot of time, there’s a lot of gunshots,” Bracy said. “It’s really scary.”

Bracy said that she saw the yellow tape when she walked out and gasped.

“Any time you see yellow tape, you know it’s something drastic,” she said.

The person responsible for Brown’s death is still out there, which has made residents not want to leave their homes.

“No, I’m not going out the door for nothing because you don’t know,” Bracy said.

The sheriff’s office hopes the community will come forward with answers to help ease the residents’ fears.

If you have information, you can call Crimeline anonymously at 800-423-8477.

