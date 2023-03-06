Deputies asking for help in identifying Washington Twp. theft suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s in identifying a theft suspect.

>>Kettering Police asking for help locating 2 suspects of ‘substantial theft’

Deputies were dispatched on March 1 to a theft complaint at Antiques Village at the 600 block of Lyons Road in Washington Twp., according to a social media post.

Video surveillance shows the suspect stealing several thousands of dollars in merchandise, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Detective Egloff at (937) 432-2757 .