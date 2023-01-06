Deputies asking for help identifying Washington Twp. theft suspects; do you recognize them?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects.

On December 16, a theft was reported at the Sam’s Club located at 1111 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. in Washington Twp., the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

>> Father stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County; Son in custody, deputies say

According to the sheriff’s office, an unknown man and woman emptied two boxes containing Styrofoam cups and then placed several items, including a computer and ink cartridges, into the boxes. The boxes were closed and taped to conceal the actual contents of the boxes.

The male and female completed a purchase for two boxes of cups and left the store in red, 4-door sedan.

Anyone who can identify the two suspects are asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.



















