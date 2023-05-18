Deputies asking for help identifying Washington Twp. armed robbery suspects; Do you recognize them?

Deputies are asking the public for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a Washington Township gas station Tuesday.

The robbery took place at approximately 4:10 a.m. at the BP gas station on Miamisburg-Centerville Road, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video footage from the gas station showed two suspects enter the store armed with handguns.

They proceeded to steal money from the cash registers and vape cartridges from a display on the counter, the spokesperson said.

“The safety and well-being of our community are of utmost importance, and our detectives are working around the clock to bring these individuals to justice,” the spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the suspects involved in the robbery and is asking people to review the images carefully and report any information or leads that may assist in identifying them.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or provide an anonymous tip to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867(STOP).

Photo courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office











