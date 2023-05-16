Deputies asking for help locating suspect involved in child abuse case in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect involved in a child abuse case.

Deputies are currently searching for 32-year-old Richard King, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The child abuse was reported to deputies on April 4, 2023 and involved a four-year-old girl, the spokesperson said.

>> Police continue search for missing 63-year-old Dayton woman; Have you seen her?

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that King possessed an active warrant issued by Ohio Adult Parole for charges of Abduction and Felony Domestic Violence.

On Friday, May 12, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted King on multiple charges related to the incident.

>> Beavercreek police asking for help locating 2 wanted men

The spokesperson said the charges include one count of strangulation (substantial risk of serious harm, a Felony of the 3rd degree), one count of strangulation (physical harm, a Felony of the 5th degree), and one count of assault.

“It is particularly noteworthy that this assault occurred on the very day Ohio’s law on strangulation went into effect, underscoring the urgency to bring Richard King to justice,” the spokesperson said.

King is described to be about 5′11″, weighs approximately 246 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes, and several tattoos.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357 (HELP) or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).