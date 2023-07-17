Deputies asking for help locating suspect in Greene Co. home invasion, assault

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a home invasion and assault last month.

Deputies are looking for Raymond “Todd” Couch, 50. He’s wanted on felony charges of burglary and attempted felonious assault.

Couch is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 lbs.

Couch is wanted in connection to an incident that took place June 14 in Xenia Twp., according to deputies.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kelly Moore said Couch and the victim knew each other and that they believe this wasn’t a random attack.

Deputies have asked anyone with information about where Couch may be located to call Greene County Communications at (937)-376-5111 or your local law enforcement.