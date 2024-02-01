Deputies asking for public’s help in finding wanted man in Darke County

Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man in Darke County.

>>Man in custody after deputies find drugs, firearms inside Clark County home

William Howard Watts Jr., 32, is wanted on several charges including probation violations. He is also facing criminal mischief and aggravated possession of drugs charges.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office asked the public on social media to not try and apprehend him.

They are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (937) 548-3399 or the Greenville Police Department at (937) 548-1103.

The tips can be made anonymously.

A tip that leads to the arrest has a cash award, the Darke County Sheriff’s office said.