Deputies asking public’s help identifying ‘crime spree’ suspect in Beavercreek Twp.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a recent “crime spree” suspect in Beavercreek Township over the weekend.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office posted a photo that showed a man in a silver car around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The post does not detail what crimes the man is suspected of committing.

Deputies ask anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact please contact Detective K. Metz at 937-562-4810 or if it is after normal business hours to contact the dispatch center at 937-376-5111.







