Deputies find Augusta teen fatally shot outside his home

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta teenager on Saturday.

In responding to a reported shooting, sheriff's Sgt. William McCarty noted that deputies found the victim at Number One Mobile Home Park off Deans Bridge Road at about 9:30 p.m.

The victim was later identified by Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen as 17-year-old Ronald Lee Haugabook. Bowen confirmed that deputies found Haugabook in his yard.

Haugabook was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

McCarty noted on Saturday that the investigation is in its early stages. No information has been released as to suspects and a possible motive.

