Deputies: Barricaded man sparks lockdown at Orlando VA after crashing stolen semi into cars

A man who barricaded himself inside a stolen semitruck caused a police standoff at the Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man in a stolen big rig, without a trailer, drove into Orange County Monday evening after crashing into several vehicles in Lake County.

Watch: Extreme weather across the U.S. leaves travelers stranded at Orlando International Airport

The driver was followed by a police helicopter until he parked at the entrance gate to the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.

Read: Florida inmate reportedly dies after alleged attack on prison deputies

Officials said the driver barricade himself inside the semi for several hours before he was secured without incident around midnight.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Watch: Deputies release video of motorcyclists racing, driving recklessly through Orlando streets

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.