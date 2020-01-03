Deputies believe a fatal domestic dispute led a man and a woman to shoot each other.

A man and a woman may have gotten into an argument inside a Weston home that escalated to the two shooting at one another, deputies said.

When Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrived at the home in a gated community at 1065 Spyglass on Thursday night they found a 23-year-old Venezuelan woman on the floor dead from a gunshot wound.

At that time, around 10:20 p.m., they also found the man who lives there, Alan Orozco, with multiple gunshot wounds.

“BSO detectives believe the two were involved in a verbal dispute prior to shooting each other,” spokeswoman Robyn Hankerson said in a news release.

Orozco, 49, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at the gated community at 1065 Spyglass in Weston on Jan. 2, 2020. They believe a man and woman shot at one another in a domestic dispute. More

Charges haven’t been filed. Deputies did not release the woman’s name, pending notification of her relatives.

A neighbor told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that the two were renting the home and had been there for about six months.

“They were very cordial. Every time that we were all outside, they always said ‘hello’ or ‘good morning,’ or you know, outside enjoying some of the weather, whatever the case may be, but you know, usually just very quiet, very unassuming,” neighbor Jeff Miller told the station.

Miller said he and his wife heard the shots. By the time they determined they were not fireworks, they heard sirens approaching the community.

“You know, the cliche, you would never expect something like this to happen in this neighborhood. It happened right next door,” Miller told CBS4.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating.