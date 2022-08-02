Deputies: Blair assault leads to life-threatening injuries

Aug. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — A woman was assaulted in Blair Township and was transported downstate with life-threatening injuries, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors called deputies just after midnight on July 30 and said 35-year-old Rudy Gavaldon was knocking on doors and telling people he was dying, reports said.

Lieutenant Brandon Brinks said Gavaldon was carrying his 9-month-old baby when officers arrived.

According to police reports, when officers found Gavaldon, he said his wife was dying and needed help at their house up the road, Brinks said.

The deputy told Gavaldon to stay put, and took hold of the child, officials from the sheriff's office said. The officer said he heard faint screams from Gavaldon's house.

Brinks said the officer saw that a 28-year-old woman had significant injuries to her face, and called 9-1-1 for an ambulance. He said that a second deputy from the sheriff's office arrived and arrested Gavaldon.

According to the report, the woman was taken to Munson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She was later transported to a Grand Rapids hospital for further treatment.

Officers said Gavaldon was suspected of the assault, and was lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Court records show that Gavaldon was arraigned in the 86th District Court on Aug. 1 of a charge of assault with intent to commit murder.

Brinks said the baby is currently with family, and that the case is under investigation.